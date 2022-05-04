Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck walk hand in hand in matching outfits after skipping Met Gala; fans can't keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMCINDYR__ Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck are set to tie the knot soon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were one of the most awaited Hollywood couples at the Met Gala red carpet. However, the super duo skipped the biggest fashion night, which left their fans disappointed. But the engaged couple was spotted holding hands while arriving at Red Studios on Tuesday afternoon (May 3) in Hollywood, soaked completely in love. What caught fan's attention was that their favorite couple wore matching outfits. Ben was seen wearing a cream-colored sweater and grey jeans and Jennifer chose to wear a white t-shirt tucked into wide-leg grey pants with suspenders.

Take a look:

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANDYVERMAUT Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck

Their fans who lovingly call them 'Bennifer' took to social media platforms and shared their excitement to see them together. While sharing one of the pictures a fan wrote, "My favorite couple #jlo #bennifer." Another fan tweeted, "they look so good and her outfit is so cute #bennifer."

Check out some of the most adorable reactions of their fans:

The couple who is all set to tie the knot soon has been busy house-hunting in California. They were even spotted visiting a construction site in Bel-Air on Sunday. They were first engaged in 2002, but split in 2004, before linking up again last year in April. They began dating in July 2002 while filming the famous box office bomb 'Gigli'. The 'Gone Girl' actor proposed that November with a USD 2.5 million 6.1-carat pink solitaire custom-made Harry Winston diamond ring.