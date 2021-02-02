Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor: Travelled the world but no place makes me jump like India

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is an avid social media user and keeps her fans and followers updated with what's happening in her life. Janhvi who has quite a few films in her kitty, is reportedly in Chandigarh shooting for her film Good Luck Jerry. Now taking to her Instagram, the actress declared her love for her country, India. She says she has travelled the world but it is India that makes her jump with joy. Janhvi posted a few pictures on her Gram that show her visiting a fort. The first few photos gave the actress posing for the camera while in the last picture she is seen jumping with joy.

"Travelled the world but no place makes me jump like," she wrote as the caption. Have a look:

The actress who enjoys a massive fanbase on social media, recently took to her Instagram and shared two before and after pictures of her from the dressing rooms. In the first picture, she was seen devouring in pasta as she is getting her hair done while in the next picture the actress could be seen struggling to fit in a dress as her team tries hard to pin up her glamorous silver gown. Janhvi added a fun caption to the post and wrote, "Before and after".

See the post here:

On the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in the digitally-released film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will next feature in Good Luck Jerry. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Her other films lined up are Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.