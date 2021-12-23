Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Janhvi Kapoor's special surprise for 'bhaiya' Arjun Kapoor will melt your heart; see pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most adorable sister-brother duos of Bollywood. From fun banters to heartwarming posts, the two never shy away from expressing their emotions for each other on social media. On Thursday (December 23), Arjun took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of the menu that was specially curated for him by his dear sister.

The first story had a picture of the note written by Janhvi Kapoor. The note read, “Love you Arjun bhaiya even on days you want to disappear we'll still find you and be there for u always. Love, the sister you like to make fun of the most.” Arjun added heart emoji while sharing the note.

The next story had the menu specially designed according to Arjun’s diet. Sharing this he wrote, “I think I need you to come and share this with me @janhvikapoor before @drewnealpt kills me for eating it all…"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Kuttey. Written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj, Kuttey also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, and Radhika Madan. Apart from Kuttey, he will also be seen in Lady Killer with Ajay Bahl and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has Mili and Good Luck Jerry in her kitty. She is also reuniting with Rajkummar Rao for another film titled Mr and Mrs Mahi.

