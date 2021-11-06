Step inside Khushi Kapoor's birthday bash; Janhvi Kapoor becomes 'barbie baby' for intimate party

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Khushi Kapoor celebrates 21st birthday with Janhvi Kapoor and friends

Janhvi Kapoor's 'laddoo baby' aka Khushi Kapoor turned a year older and the two had a blast with an intimate party with their friends. On Saturday, Janhvi took to social media and shared a string of images from her sister Khushi's 21st birthday bash. Janhvi is three years elder than Khushi. She is currently 24. On a rooftop location, the two sizzled in pretty pink dresses. While actress Janhvi became a 'barbie baby' in a hot pink bodycon dress along with a pair of pink heels, Khushi stunned in a rose pink corset-style gown. They also gave their fans a glimpse into the celebrations by sharing pictures from the bash on their social media accounts.

In a set of two posts, Janhvi wished Khushi on her special day. For the post, where she shared flaunted a 'barbie doll' look, the actress wrote, "barbie baby," whereas, posting pictures with Khushi, she captioned them as, "HBD my laddoo baby." Check put pictures of Janhvi, Khushi and their friends here:



For the unversed, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor also aspires to be an actress like Janhvi. Currently, she is studying at the New York Film Academy.

Talking about Janhvi, the actress who made her film debut opposite Ishaan Khatter with Dhadak has a busy lineup to look ahead to. She is gearing up for the release of her film "Dostana 2". "Dostana 2" recently made headlines as the production banner Dharma Productions announced actor Kartik Aaryan's exit from the film.

The actress finished the shoot for her film "Good Luck Jerry" earlier this year. She had taken to Instagram to share this news with her fans. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta. Also, she has started filming for the remake of the Malayalam hit 'Helen' in August.