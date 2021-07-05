Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor looks every inch gorgeous in new photoshoot; fans say 'Ufff!'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor never fails to excite her fans and followers with some interesting content on her social media. On Monday the actress flaunted her bold and beautiful side in the latest photo-op she shared on Instagram. Janhvi posted two pictures on Instagram. In the image, she is seen wearing a white, deep-necked crop top, paired with shorts. She also wore an oversized light blue denim jacket with a frayed hem. She looks every inch gorgeous as she poses for the camera. For the caption, she chose to put a white heart emoji.

Take a look:

Her aunt Maheep Kapoor and celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr dropped fire emojis on the post.

Fans also showered love. “Damn!” one wrote, while another commented, “Uffff no words yrrr.” A third said, “Wow mam so gorg.” A fourth wrote, “Looking cool in white.”

Earlier Janhvi shared a selfie from her dressing room. It seemed the actress had resumed working as she was seen getting her hair done. In the image, Janhvi is dressed in a white bathrobe. A person in the background can be seen doing her hair, while she posed for the camera. "Cinnamon gurl," Janhvi captioned the image.

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her film "Dostana 2". "Dostana 2" recently made headlines as the production banner Dharma Productions announced actor Kartik Aaryan's exit from the film.

The actress finished the shoot for her film "Good Luck Jerry" earlier this year. She had taken to Instagram to share this news with her fans.