Janhvi Kapoor looks all ready for Christmas in her Santa Claus cap. See photo

Janhvi Kapoor

Christmas is just around the corner and everyone including Bollywood celebs have been gearing up for the day. Actress Janhvi Kapoor who is currently busy with the shoot of Dostana 2, is all prepped up for Christmas in her Santa Claus cap. The actress took to her Instagram to share a candid picture of herself, in the red Santa cap. While we don't know what made Janhvi smile, we want her to continue smiling.

Sharing the picture Janhvi wrote, "It’s almost Christmas and I’ve got more than one reason to be this happy!! p.s this was truly candid”

The Christmas vibe has also taken over the sets of Dostana 2 that features Janhvi. The actress also shared pictures with director Collin D'Cunha and the team of Dostana 2 on her Instagram story. In one of the pictures, Janhvi poses with director Collin D’Cunha who also dressed up as Santa.

Recently. Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor who studies film making in New York returned back home in Mumbai to spend Christmas and New Year with family. Khushi was welcomed by an elated Janhvi who jumped on her for a hug.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. She essays the role of the first woman Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. The film also features actor Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi and is set to hit the theatres on March 13, 2020.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News