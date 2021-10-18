Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor enjoys amidst rainbows, pink skies and snow clad mountains; shares dreamy pics

Actress Janhvi Kapoor on Monday (October 18) treated her fans and followers with a magical picture of herself and her friend. The actress took to Instagram stories and shared a picture in which she could be seen running on the road with a beautiful rainbow in the sky. She also shared a few more pictures of the stunning location with pink skies and mesmerising green trees, snow clad mountains which looked absolutely dreamy.

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor enjoys amidst rainbows, pink skies and snow clad mountains; shares dreamy pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor enjoys amidst rainbows, pink skies and snow clad mountains; shares dreamy pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor enjoys amidst rainbows, pink skies and snow clad mountains; shares dreamy pics

By the look of the pictures, it seems like Janhvi is currently on a vacation with her friends. Janhvi had been sharing many pictures from her mountain trip. Earlier she shared pictures and videos in which she and her friends went for a picnic. She posed for a few pictures in the forest before they set camp by a stream. Janhvi also shared a video in which she took a dip in the stream.

It seems like Janhvi is on a vacations spree as she took a few trips this year, including one to the US where she spent time with her sister Khushi Kapoor. Both the sisters enjoyed to the fullest and also shared pictures from Los Angeles before they visited New York.

Later, Janhvi visited the Maldives for a shoot. During her trip, she also spent time with Sara Ali Khan. Sara shared a video in which the duo worked out together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut three years ago with Dhadak. She shared the screen with Ishaan Khatter. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of her film "Dostana 2".

"Dostana 2" recently made headlines as the production banner Dharma Productions announced actor Kartik Aaryan's exit from the film.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor gets Sridevi’s handwritten note tattooed | See pics, video

Besides this, the actress has finished the shoot for her film "Good Luck Jerry" earlier this year. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta. Also, she has started filming for the remake of the Malayalam hit 'Helen' in August.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor's lookbook: From sultry swimsuits to stunning dresses, actress aces the fashion game