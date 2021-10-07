Janhvi Kapoor gets Sridevi’s handwritten note tattooed | See pics, video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor

‘I love you my Labbu’, reads Janhvi Kapoor's new tattoo. The actress' tattoo is dedicated to her late mother and Bollywood superstar Sridevi, who wrote this for her. On Thursday, Janhvi took to her verified Instagram account and shared photos from her recent vacation. During her vacation, the actress got inked and now she has shared pictures and videos of it.

The tattoo is in her mother Sridevi’s handwriting, who lovingly called her ‘Labbu’. In the video shared by the actress on Instagram, Janhvi can be seen chanting 'Govinda Govinda' as the tattoo artist does his job. Here's the final result:

Earlier this year, on the occasion of the late superstar's third death anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor had shared this note to remember her mother Sridevi. The note, which Janhvi shared on Instagram, read: "Love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world." Janhvi captioned it: "Miss u"

Sridevi died aged 54 on February 24, 2018, by drowning accidentally in a bathtub in a hotel in Dubai, where she went for a family wedding.

Starting her career at the age of four in the devotional film "Thunaivan", Sridevi worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies. For her great contribution to the country's art and cinema, she was honoured with the National Award and Padma Shri.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut three years ago with Dhadak. She shared the screen with Ishaan Khatter. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of her film "Dostana 2".

"Dostana 2" recently made headlines as the production banner Dharma Productions announced actor Kartik Aaryan's exit from the film.

Besides this, the actress has finished the shoot for her film "Good Luck Jerry" earlier this year. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta. Also, she has started filming for the remake of the Malayalam hit 'Helen' in August.