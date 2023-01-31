Janhvi Kapoor, rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya are all smiles as they enjoy car ride together | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Janhvi Kapoor spotted with Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor made another public appearance with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. This time, the duo was spotted together in a car as they were on a stroll on Mumbai streets. The two were clicked by paparazzi as they reportedly drove to Karan Johar's house. Janhvi and Shikhar were all smiles as paps waved at them enthusiastically. The actress waved back at them too.

Soon after the photos and videos of them surfaced online, rumours about them dating went rampant on social media. While neither Janhvi nor Shikhar have said anything about their relationship, the two have been often spotted together for lunches and dinners. Watch their latest video from their outing together.

This is not the first time that Janhvi and Shikhar have been linked together. Shikhar, who is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, has been grabbing attention more than ever after he was mentioned as Janhvi's ex-boyfriend by Karan Johar on an episode of Koffee With Karan season 7. Reportedly, the two were dating before the actress made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak.

But it's not just Shikhar that Janhvi has been linked to lately - the actress has also been rumoured to be dating Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani. However, Orry has been spotted with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan, on numerous occasions.

Despite all the rumours and speculation, one thing is clear - Janhvi and Shikhar do seem to have found their way back to each other, it is friendship or something more than that, only time will tell. However, one thing's for sure, Janhvi and Shikhar's apparent love story is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

On the acting front, Janhvi will be next seen in an upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The official release date of the film is still awaited. She is currently shooting for 'Bawaal', which also stars Varun Dhawan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit the screens on April 7, 2023.

