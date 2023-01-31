Selfiee, Shehzada, Ant-Man Quantumania, Hollywood Oscar nominees: All movies releasing in February 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Full list of movies releasing theatrically in February 2023

Bollywood is offering two big releases in the month of February. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee and Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada will look to offer wholesome entertainment to movie watchers. Since the Hollywood awards season is in full swing, Oscar 2023 nominated movies will also be released in the lead-up to the March 12 ceremony. Samantha's awaited film Shaakuntalam will arrive in cinema halls this month. Know the full list of the major theatrical releases in February, covering Bollywood, Hollywood and South cinema.

The Woman King

Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis, the period action film The Woman King follows an all-female warrior unit tasked to protect the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century. It will release on Feb 3.

The Whale

Brendan Fraser has been winning massive praise for his role as a gay and overweight man in The Whale. He is also in the running for the Best Actor Oscar award. The Whale will release in cinema halls on Feb 3.

Knock At The Cabin

M Night Shyamalan's Knock At The Cabin is a mystery thriller film. Its trailer has generated immense curiosity and it will release in India on Feb 3.

Faraaz

Newcomer Zahaan Kapoor and Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal star in hostage-drama Faraaz, directed by Hansal Mehta. The movie will be released on Feb 3.

A Man Called Otto

Academy Award winner Tom Hanks' stars in the family drama A Man Called Otto. It will release on February 10.

The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans is Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg's autobiography. It has been Hollywood's favourite during the awards season and is now looking to sweep at the Oscars. It will release in India on Feb 10.

Magic Mike's The Last Dance

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek star in Magic Mike's The Last Dance, the third in the Magic Mike franchise.

Shiv Shastri Balboa

Bollywood film Shiv Shastri Balboa starring Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta will head to cinema halls to entertain the audience on Feb 10.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Qauntumania

Marvel Studios' Ant-Man threequel will mark the beginning of Marvel's Phase 5. As it is for all Marvel's superhero films, the anticipation for Ant-Man will be at an all-time high.

Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam is a Telugu language mythological drama written and directed by Gunasekhar. Based on a popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta.

Shehzada

Shehzada stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lkead roles. The action-packed comedy film will release in cinema halls on Feb 17.

Sir

Dhanush will play the role of a 'common man' in Sir. It has been shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu languages. Sir will release on Feb 17 in cinema halls.

Selfiee

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's comedy-drama Selfiee will hit the big screens on Feb 24. It is the remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence.

Cocaine Bear

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, Cocaine Bear will release in cinema halls on Feb 24.

