Image Source : TWITTER Jackie Brown star Robert Forster dies at 78

Oscar-nominated actor Robert Forster, famous for his portrayal of a wicked bail bondsman in Quentin Tarantino's "Jackie Brown", has died.

According to Variety, the actor, 78, died on Friday at his Los Angeles home of brain cancer. Forster recently reprised his "Breaking Bad" role as Ed in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," which was released Friday.

Born in Rochester, New York, Forster made his film debut opposite Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor in John Huston's "Reflections in a Golden Eye" (1967) and followed it up with Haskell Wexler's ultra-realistic "Medium Cool" (1969).

He then ventured into television and starred in NBC's "Banyon", which premiered in 1971, ABC's "Nakia" (1974).

The actor's career saw a dip during the '80s and he started playing supporting roles in low-budget projects.

In 1992, Tarantino, who was Forster's fan since childhood, made him audition for "Reservoir Dogs", but the duo didn't work until 1997's "Jackie Brown".

The film was an adaptation of Elmore Leonard's 1992 novel "Rum Punch" and Forster played bail bondsman Max Cherry in it. His portrayal earned him the best supporting actor Oscar nod, which he lost of Robin Williams.

Post the film's success, Forster was flooded with offers and worked in films such as "Psycho" (1998), "Me, Myself and Irene" (2000), "Mulholland Drive" (2001), "Human Nature" (2001), "Like Mike" (2002), "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" (2003), "Firewall" (2006), "Lucky Number Slevin" (2006) and "The Descendants" (2011).

In 2013, the actor was roped in to play Ed in "Breaking Bad" series. He also essayed the role of General Edward Clegg in "Olympus Has Fallen" (2013) and its 2016 sequel.

Soon after the news of Forster death broke, tributes poured in for the actor on social media.

"I’m saddened today by the news that Robert Forster has passed away. A lovely man and a consummate actor. I met him on the movie 'Alligator' 40 years ago, and then again on BB. I never forgot how kind and generous he was to a young kid just starting out in Hollywood. RIP Bob," "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston poted on Twitter.

Samuel L Jackson tweeted, "RIP Robert Forster!! A truly class act/ Actor!".

"A legend has left us. One of the best. I was so fortunate to be able to work with him on HEROES. ‘What a talent and what a beautiful person. #RIPRobertForster," Greg Grunberg.