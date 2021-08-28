Is Karishma Tanna dating Varun Bangera? Actress latest social media post for him is all 'heart'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISHMA TANNA Is Karishma Tanna dating Varun Bangera?

Karishma Tanna is one of the most stunning actresses on television and is known for her graceful yet glamorous styles. She rose to fame after she stayed in the Bigg Boss house. Her sense of style became the talk of the industry and she successfully inspired a lot of young women to never shy away from dressing up and putting their style game on point. The actress, who was seen as a winner of Khatron ke Khiladi 10 is apparently dating a real-estate businessman Varun Bangera.

Varun, who is celebrating his birthday today received a special wish from Karishma. Taking to her Instagram handle, Karishma dropped a stunning picture of him with a red-heart emoji.

According to TOI, Karishma and Varun are dating each other. They met through a common friend Suved Lohia and have been going strong ever since then. Not only this, but the actress threw a birthday party last night for Varun. All her close friends were invited for the birthday bash.

From holidaying together to spending a lot of time with each other, the couple is allegedly quite serious about each other.

Karishma made her debut with the popular Hindi TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the year 2001. She has acted in Bollywood movies such as Grand Masti, Sanju among others. The actress was last seen in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. She did a special dance number 'Basanti' in the film.

She had earlier dated Upen Patel who she met in Bigg Boss. Also, they hosted a reality show together, Love School.

