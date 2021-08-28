Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARMAANKOHLIOFFICIAL NCB detains actor Armaan Kohli, recovers drugs from his residence during raid

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday detained Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli following a raid at his Juhu residence. Some quantity of drugs was also recovered from Kohli's residence during the raid. As per NCB's Zonal Director (Mumbai), Sameer Wankhedethe, drugs were recovered during the raid at the actor's residence in Mumbai. "After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office," he said.

The raid at Kohli's residence was followed after the arrest of actor Gaurav Dixit by the NCB yesterday.

Dixit was arrested after the central anti-drugs agency recovered 'MD' and 'Charas' from his residence. The actor has been sent to NCB custody till 30th August in a drug case.

Meanwhile, Kohli was also accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend, Neeru Randhawa in 2018. Fashion designer Neeru Randhawa, dated Armaan from 2015 to 2018. Neeru and Armaan had an ugly separation, however, later Neeru withdrew the case. Neeru was also Armaan's stylist for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo but they kept their relationship under wraps.

Earlier, former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli has expressed his displeasure after a news website called his request to Salman Khan to reserve a spot in Bigg Boss 15 as a guest 'desperate'.

Armaan who participated in the seventh season of the reality show Bigg Boss, made a request to the show’s host Salman Khan after a fan wished to see him as a guest on the upcoming Bigg Boss 15. “This is really sweet thank u. @BeingSalmanKhan sir I really have done my bit being in that house for 15 weeks , but just to make people who love me , happy will go in , for a few days , if u think it’s ok,” he wrote.

(With ANI inputs)