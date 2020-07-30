Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shares heartbreaking post remembering the actor: I miss you partner

Image Source : FACEBOOK/SUTAPA SIKDAR Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shares heartbreaking post remembering the actor

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shared a monochrome picture of herself on social media and remembered her husband with a heartbreaking note. The film producer has been grieving the death of the actor since his sudden demise on April 29 this year. Irrfan was battling neuroendocrine tumour and succumbed to colon infection. After his death, his son Babil and wife Sutapa have kept him alive for his fans by sharing interesting aspects of his life on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Sutapa took to Facebook and wrote, "When I look back ,when life was not black and white. I see you standing there... With the Nikon in your neck and looking thru your lenses.Irrfan I will miss you partner.. How many more miles to go.. How many more roads alone??"

Earlier, Sutapa had also shared with her fans how she always wanted to take her partner to Bengal, her 'idea of romance'. She wrote, "I always wanted to take my partner to north Bengal my ultimate idea of romance. So Mumbai 1997 kind of fullfilled my desire but yet it remained incomplete to prove what river Teesta is all about to my partner and many plans were cancelled to my heart break.And finally it happened!!! it was our production my partner our lead actor irrfan our son babil .. we travelled to north east for our film#qareeb qareeb single in 2017 what could be greater and better for me!!! ! well did he react the way I imagined ? yeh kahani phir kabhi…."

Not just Sutapa, son Babil Khan also keeps sharing posts dedicated to Irrfan which frequently leaves the fans emotional. Sharing a picture with his father, Babil wrote, "You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I’ll have to prove my self as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the indian cinema that’s beyond our controlled Bollywood. Unfortunately, it did happen. Bollywood was not respected, no awareness of 60’s - 90’s Indian cinema or credibility of opinion. There was literally one single lecture in the world cinema segment about indian cinema called ‘Bollywood and Beyond’, that too gone through in a class full of chuckles. it was tough to even get a sensible conversation about the real Indian cinema of Satyajit Ray and K.Asif going. You know why that is?"

He added, "Because we, as the Indian audience, refused to evolve. My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle). Because we as an audience wanted that, we enjoyed it, all we sought was entertainment and safety of thought, so afraid to have our delicate illusion of reality shattered, so unaccepting of any shift in perception. All effort to explore the potential of cinema and its implications on humanity and existentialism was at best kept by the sidelines. Now there is a change, a new fragrance in the wind. A new youth, searching for a new meaning. We must stand our ground, not let this thirst for a deeper meaning be repressed again. A strange feeling beset when Kalki was trolled for looking like a boy when she cut her hair short, that is pure abolishment of potential."

After Sushant Singh Rajput, 'outsiders vs insiders' debate and nepotism have become the talk of the town. While Babil chose to remain out of it, he is seen asking fans to not make a person's death a reason to fulfill their own objectives. He also asked them to let the family grieve in silence.

