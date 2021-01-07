Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL.I.K Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Actor's most cherished moments with wife Sutapa, sons Babil, Ayan

The year 2020 was a year of extreme grief and pain for the Bollywood industry as it took with it some of the most iconic and exemplary actors. One such ace Bollywood actor was Irrfan Khan. Irrfan lost his life after battling for two years with a neuroendocrine tumor which left the world grieving. His untimely demise left a void in everyone's heart that's never going to be fulfilled. He will always be remembered and loved for his stellar performances. He was not just an extraordinary actor but also a great husband and a doting father. January 07, 2021, marks the 54th birth anniversary of the actor, and today let's take a look at his most cherished memories with wife Sutapa Sikdar, sons Babil and Ayaan:

Irrfan Khan's son Babil has been keeping his father's memories alive in his own way by sharing his unseen photos and endearing memories on social media.

Today, on his father's birthday Babil shared a cute video of the family and wrote, "you never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don’t remember anyone's birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours."

"It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried. It’s your birthday Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me.", he added.

Remembering his late father and actor Irrfan Khan on New Year, Babil Khan shared two pictures that capture the father-son bond in the most perfect way.

Babil Khan once shared a picture of Irrfan and Sutapa, where he captioned the image with a piece of poetry.

Babil Khan often pens emotional notes dedicated to his late father and shares them on Instagram.

Babil Khan once shared a video recorded by Irrfan Khan which features the family. While posting the video he wrote, "Baba used to think it was still very funny to record videos when he said he'd take a picture, and Ayaan was always the last one to realise it. Familia."

Once, Babil surprised the fans as he shared a meme which was created by Irrfan Khan himself. Yes, the post is a two window picture where in the first one Irrfan is seen standing in his house which says 'MAN' while in the other one he is on a red carpet event of GQ magazine which says 'GQ MAN'.

This picture was shared by Babil in which he is seen acting while his father Irrfan is probably discussing something. Babil captioned the image saying, "Probably the first time he saw me perform on stage."

Irrfan Khan and his wife Sutapa walking hand in hand while singing a romantic Lata Mangeshkar song 'Tu Jahaan Jahaan Chalega.' At a point in the video both Sutapa and Irrfan are seen discussing if the correct lyrics of the song have "Mera Saaya or Tera Saaya."