Ira Khan goes down on her knees and Hazel Keech said 'YES'

Hazel Keech and Ira Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has finally found the leading lady for her directorial debut. Ira who will be directing her first play which is an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea has zeroed in on Hazel Keech for the titular role. Ira took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Sharing an adorable photo of themselves, Ira wrote, ''SHE SAID YES! It's amazing to get to work with you, as a friend but more importantly as an actor, @hazelkeechofficial . I can't wait to see what we make @medeatheplay''. In the Instagram photo, Ira can be seen on her knees as she gives script to Hazel Keech. Both the ladies are all smiles and look adorable.

Hazel Keech who shot to fame with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan's 2011 movie Bodyguard is making her comeback into the acting business. She is returning to theatre after a decade. Sharing Ira's post showering praises on her ''sweet little Ira''. ''The actress shared Ira's post and wrote, "After being away from theatre for almost a decade I'm back in the Greek Tragedy Medea.... playing Medea!!! This is doubley excited because A. I'm back to theatre, my first love and B. My sweet little @khan.ira is directing it!!!! I'm impressed more and more each passing day with her clarity and conviction of what she wants and is trying to achieve and by her confidence and self esteem she has at such a young age. I'm so proud to be working with you on this Tich, love you,'' she wrote.

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter from first wife Reena Dutta. He also has a son Junaid Khan, who prefers staying away from the limelight. Aamir is quite close to his daughter. Meanwhile, Hazel Keech tied the knot with Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh in 2016.