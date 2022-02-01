Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ASIAN PAINTS Inside Suniel Shetty's Khandala hilltop home with canal, glass ceilings and indoor theatre | WATCH

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty in a recent episode of the YouTube show Where the Heart Is gave a sneak peek into his Khandala house which is built on a hilltop, over 17 years ago. His home is an expression of his own identity. Built across a large area, it has high ceilings, earthy textures and plenty of natural sunlight and lush green land. The interiors of the house are also decorated with plants. It has a canal with a wooden entrance and a bridge over it. The garden area has several statues including a huge Buddha statue in a sitting position next to a few patio furniture. He first gave us a tour of his living room which has wood coloured marble floors, adorned with wooden furniture and a lot of indoor vegetation as he is 'obsessed' with plants.

The actor has also incorporated a huge piece of rock which was originally a part of the place inside his house. The high ceiling has several pendant lights. The next part of the house is the 'outdoor' patio with a retractable roof. He says that this lets the trees and plants to grow. Suniel said, "This is my space. I call it my space because once we come down here, we are settled here. The beauty is probably the high ceiling that is something that I have always wished and liked and always wanted. Right from the exterior to the interior there is a lot of earthy textures, there is rust, greens, browns. We have got a lot of plants and trees. I am obsessed with plants, I am obsessed with nature and wood."

Some of the exciting elements of the house include a bridge over a water canal, a swimming pool at the edge of the property, a small fountain with a statue over it.

A few sections also has a glass ceiling allowing the natural light to enter inside and brighten the home. He also showed the viewers his 'den'- a private theatre that has posters of his films including Border, Dhadkan, Main Hoon Na, Dilwale among others on the walls. It also showed several recliners inside the mini theatre. He said that this room helps him disconnect from ‘everything that happens in Mumbai'.

Sharing the story of how this house was made Suniel shared that he and his son Ahan had visited the area to celebrate Holi many years ago and that day Ahan remarked that they can make this place more beautiful. That is when Suniel and his wife Mana decided to develop this land and build a home for their family. And it was Mana’s parents who decided to name it 'Jahaan'.