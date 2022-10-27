Inside Pics: Aryan Khan parties with Nysa Devgan as they attend big Bollywood Diwali bash together

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORRY1 Aryan Khan with Tripti Dimri, Nysa Devgn

Inside Pics: Bollywood celebs had a great Diwali and thanks to Instagram, their fans had quite a peek into these big bashes. Recently, Orhan Awatramani shared photos from producer Amritpal Bindra's Diwali party and spotted together were Aryan Khan and Nysa Devgn, daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn. Other photos that Orhan shared on social media are with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and others.

Take a look at inside pics from the Bollywood Diwali party here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORRY1Tripti Dimri, Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgan and more

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORRY1Janhvi Kapoor at Diwali Bash

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORRY1Orhan Awatramani posing with Karan Johar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORRY1Ibrahim ali Khan with friends

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORRY1Inside pics from Diwali bash

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORRY1Orhan, Janhvi and Nysa

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORRY1Bollywood stars at Diwali bash

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORRY1Inside pics from Bollywood Diwali bash

Many attended Amrit Pal Bindra's party, photos from which created a lot of buzz online. The who's who of the industry was in attendance - Kiara Advani, Shah Rukh Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shweta Nanda, Navya Nanda etc.

This is after a long time that Aryan Khan has been making public appearances. For the past year, the star kid avoided the media frenzy owing to his arrest in a drug scandal. Aryan was arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year after a raid on a cruise ship. He got a clean chit from the NCB this year. Gauri Khan addressed the issue on her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7.

Without taking her son's name, Karan said on the show: "It's been such a tough time for (Shah Rukh Khan) not just professionally but recently with everything the family went through personally. You all have emerged so strongly."

"As a family, I know it hasn't been easy. I know you as a mother and him as a father, and all of us like we're members of the same family. I feel like I'm your children's Godparent as well. It hasn't been easy but Gauri I've seen you come out even stronger.

He added: "What do you have to say about your own way of handling tough times, when families go through something like that."

Talking about it, Gauri said: "Yes, as a family, we've been through... I think nothing can be worse than what we've just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent."

She added: "But today, where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone."

The superstar's wife shared that she is grateful to all those who stood by them during their tough times.

"And all our friends, and so many people who we did not know. So many messages and so much of love and I just feel blessed. And I would say I'm grateful to all the people who have helped us through this."

-- with agency inputs

