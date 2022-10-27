Ram Setu Box Office CollectionRam Setu Bo Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s film stumps Thank God, soars high on bhai dooj

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ram Setu Box Office Collection

Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s action-adventure film, Ram Setu, had a grand Diwali release in theatres. The film opened with a bang and raked in Rs 15.25 cr on its first day. The Abhishek Sharma directorial which has become the 2nd highest opener for a Hindi film in 2022 enjoyed a similar run on Day 2. The phenomenal box office collections, also make it Akshay’s biggest opening of the year.

Ram Setu Box Office Report Day 2

The film also starring Satyadev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha is doing exceptionally well in mass pockets with the evening and night shows being sold out at most places. As family audiences are loving this mix of entertainment along with awareness, it is expected to witness further growth.

"Ram Setu will probably collect around 11 crore nett for a drop of 25-30%. This will take Ram Setu to 26 crore nett," a report in Box Office India stated.

Akshay Kumar tasting success after series of flops

Ram Setu's success at the box office is a relief call for Akshay Kumar given that the Bollywood superstar has seen a series of flops this year. Akshay's four films have tanked this year, including the theatrical releases of 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Samrat Prithviraj', 'Raksha Bandhan' and the streaming movie 'Cuttputlli'. A Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film 'Ratsasan', 'Cuttputlli' has reportedly become one of the least watched films on OTT.

About Ram Setu

The story of Ram Setu revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage.

Ram Setu is presented by Prime Video in association with Cape of Good Films and Lyca Productions and is an Abundantia Entertainment Production. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer. Ram Setu is distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios.

