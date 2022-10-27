Thursday, October 27, 2022
     
Ismaeel Shroff Dies: Veteran Bollywood director who helmed multiple hits passes away

Bollywood films director Ismaeel Shroff passed away at 65 following a brief illness late on Wednesday. He hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: October 27, 2022 6:32 IST
Ismaeel Shroff Dies
Image Source : TWITTER/ASHOKE PANDIT Ismaeel Shroff

Ismaeel Shroff Dies: Veteran Bollywood films director Ismaeel Shroff passed away following a brief illness late on Wednesday, a family friend told IANS. He was around 65 and breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Once a leading director, he had wielded the megaphone for several hits, including "Ahista Ahista", "Bulandi", "Thodi Si Bewafai", "Surya", etc. He hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

Condoling the sad demise Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "Sad to know about the demise of ace filmmaker Esmayeel Shroff ji at the age of 82 in Mumbai. 

Had directed many hits including Ahista Ahista, Bulandi, Thodi Si Bewafai, Surya etc . It’s another big loss to the film industry . Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Further details are awaited.

