Ismaeel Shroff Dies: Veteran Bollywood director who helmed multiple hits passes away

Ismaeel Shroff Dies: Veteran Bollywood films director Ismaeel Shroff passed away following a brief illness late on Wednesday, a family friend told IANS. He was around 65 and breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Once a leading director, he had wielded the megaphone for several hits, including "Ahista Ahista", "Bulandi", "Thodi Si Bewafai", "Surya", etc. He hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

Condoling the sad demise Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "Sad to know about the demise of ace filmmaker Esmayeel Shroff ji at the age of 82 in Mumbai.

Had directed many hits including Ahista Ahista, Bulandi, Thodi Si Bewafai, Surya etc . It’s another big loss to the film industry . Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Further details are awaited.

