Thank God Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's film can't pick up against Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu

Thank God Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's fantasy comedy-drama is up against Akshay Kumar's action-adventure film Ram Setu. As the big clash happened on the festive occasion of Diwali, the audience had quite a few choices at the cinema halls. Cinegoers gladly chose Ram Setu over Thank God and the box office collections of the films are proof.

Thank God Box Office Report Day 2

Since its opening, Thank God has been lagging behind. The film had a decent opening in terms of post-pandemic collections, however, when compared to Ram Setu, the film couldn't perform better. "Thank God will probably collect around Rs 6 crore nett for a drop of 20-25%. This will take Thank God to Rs 13.50 crore nett. The Ram Setu total is decent while Thank God is on the lower side but it did catch up Ram Setu in Gujarat compared to day one and with holidays here to last till Sunday it can still have a respectable total for the first six days," a report in Box Office India states.

Thank God Controversy

Before the release of the film, Thank God starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh caught itself in the midst of controversies. Citing the trailer of the film, it was claimed that there are derogatory expressions, statements, dialogues and insulting images, and videos in and around the character of God Chitragupta played by Ajay Devgn.

The petitioner claimed that movie posters and the trailer are spreading insulting and derogatory messages against the deity across the country and the world.

Following the petition, the makers decided to make some changes. The name of Ajay’s character in the film from Chitragupt to CG and his associate Yamdoot’s to simply YD. This, and three other modifications, were done by the makers while submitting the film for certification.

One involves blurring the logo of a liquor brand in the frame, while the other is changing a temple scene to a different angle. A shot of visuals of offering a sweet to the idol of Lord Hanuman was replaced with a back shot angle. The third modification is in the disclaimer’s content at the beginning of the film. The duration the disclaimer stays on screen has also been increased to ensure the audience can read it.

About Thank God movie

Thank God is a wholesome entertainer with an underlying social message, said lead actor Sidharth Malhotra. It is directed by Indra Kumar, known for making comedies Dhamaal and Ishq. The movie features Sidharth as a self-centered man who after an accident, finds himself in 'Yamlok' where Chitragupta, played by Ajay Devgn, offers him another chance at life if he agrees to play a game.

