Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Turns 4: Mommy Soha Ali Khan, Bebo & other celebs pour in wishes on social media

It's Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday today and everyone in the family is in a mood to rejoice. While many have been pouring i wishes for the adorable girl, he rmother Soha Ali Khan has shared pictures from her 'unicorn land' theme-based birthday party. Taking to Instagram stories, Soha shared a set of pictures in which the birthday girl can be seen wearing a pink colured outfit holding a pillow with her name carved on it. Not only this but she even shared a glimpse of Inaaya standing in front of 'Welcome to Inaaya's Unicorn Land' banner looking all excited for her big day. Meanwhile, aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her by sharing black and white picture of the little girl with two plaits tied.

On one hand where Soha's pictures were captioned, "And so it begins," Bebo on the other hand wrote, "Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl: Kunal Kemmu @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu."

Have a look at the same here:

Here's a glimpse into Inaaya's birthday bash:

Not just them but even Saba wished her niece by sharinga throwback picture and a caption reading, "HAaPpY Birthday....to MY Jàan. Stay blessed . Anni will always have your back ! (Anni....short for khalajaani ...) #inni #inaayanaumikemmu #happybirthday #bless #you #love #alwaysandforever #jaan @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu Photography: ME Please tag if used!"

For those unversed, Inaaya happens to be the first daughter of Soha Ali and Kunal Kemmu and was born on 28th September 2017. The couple quite actively shares their daughter's adorable moments on their respective social media handles leaving fans in awe of her.

Meanwhile, speaking about Kareena, her upcoming film with Aamir Khan 'Laal SIngh Chadha' has now been pushed for a release in February 2022 on the ocassion of Valentine's Day. The announcement was made by Aamir Khan Productions with a post reading, "We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from 22nd Oct." Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', this Christmas. We will now be releasing 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on Valentine's Day 2022."