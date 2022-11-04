Imran Khan shot during political rally: Ali Zafar, Sana Javed, Asim Azhar and others condemn attack

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLES Ali Zafar, Imran Khan and Asim Azhar

Imran Khan attacked: Former Pakistan Prime Minister sustained bullet injury on his leg when a gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march. Imran Khan was wounded and rushed to a hospital in Lahore. The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town in Punjab when 70-year-old Khan was leading the long march to Islamabad demanding early elections. While the attacker has been arrested, the 'attempted assassination' has left Pakistan in shock, with several celebrities condemning the act on social media.

Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar took to his Twitter handle and recalled the aftermath of Benazir Bhutto’s assassination. He wrote, "I remember the dark,depressing days n time after the assassination of Shaheed mohtarma BeNazir Bhutto. God forbid had anything fatal happened to @ImranKhanPTI no one can imagine what would erupt. If this is his spirit after being shot 3-4 times in the leg we do need to #ImranKhan," he tweeted, adding, “… think beyond our thoughts."

ALSO READ: Elon Musk approves Ali Zafar’s Twitter suggestions for content creators and its not funny

Singer Azim Azhar, said "Imran Khan ke saath puri qaum ki duaayen hain. May he recover from this like a tiger as always & come back stronger. We need him!"

Sanam Teri Kasam actress Mawra Hocane said, "May Allah protect Imran Khan & everyone who has taken part in this rally.. It is shameful & cowardly to make such an attempt at a peaceful rally where human lives are on the line. No Politics shall be above humanity or above Pakistan! #ImranKhan Allah kher rakhay InshaAllah."

Expressing sadness over the same, actor Imran Ashraf wrote, “My heart is bleeding #ImranKhan."

Praying for Imran Khan's safety and recovery, actress Sana Javed wrote, "Unbelievable. Ya Allah reham. I hope Imran Khan and everyone injured recovers soon Ameen. Allah sub ki hifazat farma Ameen." She also shared videos of Imran waving at the crowd after the attack and lauded him.

Meanwhile, after the attack, Pakistan's Punjab police said that seven people were injured and one person was killed during the attack on Khan. It added that a suspect has been taken into custody. Asad Umar, the senior leader of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, told the media that a bullet hit Khan's leg.

ALSO READ: Friday Releases: Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot clashes with Janhvi Kapoor's Mili, Kannada film Banaras out

Latest Entertainment News