IIFA 2019: Tahira Kashyap says I love you Pooja to Dream Girl Ayushmann Khurrana (Watch Video)

Ayushmann Khurrana hosted the 20th edition of IIFA Awards 2019 with brother and actor Aparshakti Khurrana. The actor, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest Bollywood offering Dream Girl, arrived at the event with wife Tahira Kashyap. While the duo looked absolutely stunning together, Ayushmann spoke about Dream Girl and award shows in a media interaction at the IIFA event.

When talking about all the love and support that he has been receiving for Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana said that awards do make an actor feel appreciated. Meanwhile, wife Tahira can be heard saying 'I Love You Pooja'. Watch the video to know more:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are pure #CoupleGoals. From loving each other when they weren’t well-known to supporting each other like a pillar when the tides of life became rough, Ayushmann and Tahira are exemplars of how to maintain a happy marriage.

The year 2018 had given us a series of shocking news about celeb cancer and one of them was Tahira’s breast cancer. While fans were extremely saddened by the news, but Tahira and Ayushmann had kept their spirits high and had encouraged millions.

