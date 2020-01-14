Hrithik Roshan left impressed with killer dance moves of TikTok user in viral video. Watch

Hrithik Roshan retweeted this TikTok video and said it's the 'smoothest airwalk'

Actor Hrithik Roshan is surely one of the best dancers in Bollywood. Everyone is a fan of his killer moves but what does it take to impress Hrithik with your dance moves? A TikTok video that's going viral on the internet has left Hrithik impressed and the actor couldn’t stop himself from asking about the person in this viral video. The video features a young man named Yuvraj, flaunting his flawless dance moves on a terrace in his MJ attire. He is seen performing a smooth airwalk that left even Hrithik in awe.

Complimenting the man in the viral video Hrithik retweeted the post and said, "Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man?

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

The video has got nearly a million views in less than two days of its upload. and Hrithik isn’t the only Bollywood superstar who was impressed with the video. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also retweeted this video and wrote, “Wow”

Director Anubhav Sinha was also one of those who retweeted this video. Retweeting the video, Sinha tagged choreographer and director Remo D’Souza who is known for making dance flick and asked him if he had seen the video yet.

In response to Sinha’s tweet, Remo was also left and hinted towards possibly featuring the man in his next film.

The video feature a TikTok user named Yuvraj whose TikTok handle @babjackson has over a million followers. Yuvraj has received an over 11.1 million likeson his videos and his TikTok feed features many videos where Yuvraj could be seen flaunting his amazing dance move.