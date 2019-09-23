Howdy Modi: Bollywood is in awe of PM Modi’s historical speech in Houston

Howdy Modi: Bollywood stars praise PM Modi’s historical speech in Houston

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a crowd of 50,000 cheering Indian Americans, had the entire Bollywood going awestruck at him. Addressing the gathering of Americans there, including President Donald Trump, PM Modi said India has different languages, different cultures, different food habits. "This makes our country different, this unity in diversity makes our country unique, and is also our strength," he added.

"Our vibrant democracy is our foundation, and our inspiration," PM Modi said.

Stars like Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami, Madhur Bhandarkar and others took to Twitter to express their happiness on the proud moment.

What a spectacular and historical moment to watch two of the world leaders and heads of the two biggest democracy Shri. @narendramodi and @realDonaldTrump on one stage. Hope to see stronger ties between the two nations in future.🇮🇳🇺🇸#HowdyModi #ModiInHouston #ModiInUSA pic.twitter.com/C9oCteSkeh — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 22, 2019

Proud moment for India and fellow indians across the globe . What an inspiring and solid address by @narendramodi . @POTUS also in awe as crowd cheers for the indian prime minister.#HowdyModi — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 22, 2019

Triumph over Trump!



Our hearts swell with pride and are won, once again! Statesmanship at its best🙏



A big thank you to @narendramodi ji for for making us all extremely proud to be an Indian. We had all only imagined this, you turned it into reality.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳#HowdyModi — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 22, 2019

Proud of U Sir. https://t.co/Fxfp1hmDPi — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 23, 2019

Way to go PM Modi and Prez Trump for a great association between the 2 nations. . . @narendramodi @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/FNqhkB4UyG — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 22, 2019

Proud to be an #Indian all over again .. #IndiansAroundTheWorld are a great contributing community to all countries they adopt as home 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #HowdyModi — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 22, 2019

Everything about #HowdyModi was SPECTACULAR. Never have I seen such bonding between two countries. Reaction & cheering of the crowd of 50000 Indians in Houston was emotional & historical. And Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji!! You are a real ROCKSTAR. Bravo. Jai Ho! 🙏🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 22, 2019

#howdymodi “Go Modi” - “Go Trump” - Houston, US. 🇮🇳🇺🇸 Proud of our being. Proud of the community. Proud of India. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 22, 2019

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News