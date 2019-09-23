Monday, September 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Howdy Modi: Bollywood is in awe of PM Modi’s historical speech in Houston

Howdy Modi: Bollywood is in awe of PM Modi’s historical speech in Houston

Stars like Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami, Madhur Bhandarkar and others took to Twitter to express their happiness on the proud moment.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2019 12:02 IST
Representative News Image

Howdy Modi: Bollywood stars praise PM Modi’s historical speech in Houston

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a crowd of 50,000 cheering Indian Americans, had the entire Bollywood going awestruck at him. Addressing the gathering of Americans there, including President Donald Trump, PM Modi said India has different languages, different cultures, different food habits. "This makes our country different, this unity in diversity makes our country unique, and is also our strength," he added.

"Our vibrant democracy is our foundation, and our inspiration," PM Modi said.

Stars like Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Karan Johar, Adnan Sami, Madhur Bhandarkar and others took to Twitter to express their happiness on the proud moment.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAs Gully Boy heads to Oscars, Alia Bhatt opens up on success mantra Next StoryBigg Boss 13 House: Kitchen to confession room see the beautiful decor  