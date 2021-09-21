Hope Shehnaaz Gill gets back to normal soon, Sidharth Shukla would have wished same: Pavitra Punia

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PAVITRA PUNIA, TWITTER/SIDNAAZ5879 Pavitra Punia, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill

Ever since actor Sidharth Shukla passed away, fans and colleagues alike have been worried about his close friend and co-star Shehnaaz Gill. The duo, popularly known as 'SidNaaz' since Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most loved pairings on Indian TV and their admirers were always eager to see them work together. Recently, when Pavitra Punia of Bigg Boss 14 was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai the actress was asked about Shehnaaz and how she's holding up now.

Pavitra informed that she hasn't been able to speak to Shehnaaz after Sidharth's demise. Pavitra thinks Shehnaaz needs to be left alone to be back to normal and cope up with the loss. However, she added that the Punjabi actress is not in a good state at the moment. Continuing further, Pavitra said she hopes Shehnaaz gets back to normal life soon as Sidharth would have wanted the same for her.

"I pray that Shehnaaz gets back on her feet because I’m sure Sidharth must be watching over her somewhere from up there wishing she gets back to normal life. And we are also waiting to see that,” she told the paparazzi.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who touched millions of hearts with their emotional bond during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. They became popular as SidNaaz among fans who continue to shower the actress with immense love and support after Sidharth's demise.

Sidharth died on September 2. Known for his work in shows such as 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na', 'Dil Se Dil Tak' and 'Balika Vadhu', Sidharth, who came out as the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13', died aged 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

He is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters.