Honsla Rakh Trailer Out: Diljit Dosanjh-Shehnaaz Gill's laughter ride is all about 'parenthood'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DILJITDOSANJH Honsla Rakh Trailer Out

The wait is over! After teasing fans with intriguing posters, the makers of 'Honsla Rakh' have finally released the trailer of the movie.

The much-anticipated Punjabi film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill in pivotal roles. The trailer opens with Diljit and Shehnaaz's scene itself. The duo can be seen enjoying a romantic date at a restaurant when they get disturbed by the noise of a crying baby. Soon, the Punjabi actress is seen with a baby bump. Shehnaaz says she loved him but in return, he got her pregnant.

In the another part of the trailer, the two consult the lawyer and Shehnaaz Gill tells him that the custody of the child has to go with Diljit but he denies. ​Shehnaaz Gill, who isn’t really happy with the pregnancy, files for divorce, and imposes child custody on Diljit. Then, the singer-actor is seen taking care of his baby and keeps the name 'Honsla'. The part is played by Shinda Grewal and his on-screen bond with Diljit gives major father-son goals.

A few years pass by and Sonam Bajwa makes a dazzling entry into Diljit’s life and falls in love with her. Their romance begin. No, the things don't end here, the twist comes when Shehnaaz Gill is back in his life. Now what happens, next...

Honsla Rakh is set to hit the screens on October 15. There were reports that Shehnaaz Gill is set to return to the sets to shoot for a song for her Punjabi film. She was supposed to shoot the song in London with Diljit Dosanjh on September 15. However, Sidharth's death left her heartbroken. The producers claimed that they are willing to let the actress grieve and recover.

Producer Diljit Thind told ETimes, “We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days.