Hijab controversy: Swara Bhasker trolled for equating the issue with 'Draupadi's Vastraharan'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALLYSWARA Swara Bhasker expressed her views on Hijab Controversy

Highlights Swara Bhasker has been openly expressing her views on the ongoing Hijab controversy

She was trolled by a section of the netizens for mentioning Draupadi and Mahabharat on this issue

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi have also voiced their views on Hijab

Actress Swara Bhasker, who is known to express her views on political issues openly, was among the first Bollywood celebrity to speak about the ongoing Hijab controversy in the state of Karnataka. However, she soon started facing social media trolling as a tweet of her that seemingly equated the row over clothing in the Southern state with Draupadi's Vastraharan in the epic Mahabharat did not go down well with a section of netizens.

Responding to a viral video that showed hijab-clad girls being asked to remove the traditional clothing before entering their school, Swara tweeted in Hindi, “In Mahabharat, Draupadi’s clothes were forcibly taken off.. and the responsible, powerful, law-makers sitting in the assembly kept watching.. just remembered today (sic).”

Read: Hijab, burqa, niqab, chador: Muslim women's traditional clothing you should know about

On this tweet of Swara, a user wrote – 'Draupadi was forcibly removed, but you took off your clothes yourself (sic)?" Another user took a screenshot of her from an event where Swara was asked about her short dress.

Later, Swara slammed this section of people by writing, “Yeah, it’s me.. looking bomb Thank u! Thanks for sharing this pic of mine & reminding the world that I’m also a hottie ! I advocate Women’s right to choose their clothing.. you know ‘choice’ -koi nahi aap rehney doh.. aap karo slutshame kisi aur ko- usmey bhi fail (sic)."

The hijab controversy that erupted in a pre-university college in Karnataka has been making waves in the entire country. Muslim girls have challenged the Karnataka government's February 5 order which restricted students from wearing clothes that could disturb peace, harmony and law and order.

Celebs like Javed Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut, Shabana Azmi, Aly Goni, Kamal Haasan, Neeraj Ghaywan and others have also shared their views on the Hijab controversy issue on Twitter at various instances.

Read: Hijab Controversy: Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar, Kamal Haasan and others voice opinions