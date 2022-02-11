Hijab Controversy: Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar, Kamal Haasan and others voice opinions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Javed Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut, Kamal Haasan

Karnataka Hijab controversy refuses to die as more celebrities and leaders jump into the issue. The demonstrations for and against the hijab have intensified and even turned violent at many places. It started last week after the government in Karnataka issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or the management of private institutions mandatory for students in schools and pre-university colleges. This led to a huge uproar among the people. Now, celebrities have also taken to social media to express their concern.

Javed Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut were among the first few celebrities who reacted to the issue. Now, Shabana Azmi, Ali Goni, Kamal Haasan, Neeraj Ghaywan and others have also joined the forces. Here's what they are saying-

Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote that he had "contempt" for the "hooligans" who were trying to intimidate a group of girls. "I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of 'manliness'. What a pity," he tweeted.

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, shared a post by author Anand Ranganathan and wrote, "If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqa in Afghanistan. Learn to break free, not cage yourself." Ranganathan has been very vocal about banning religious dress codes in schools.

Soon after, Akhtar's wife Shabana Azmi questioned Kangana and said, "Correct me if I'm wrong but Afghanistan is a theocratic state and when I last checked India was a secular democratic republic (sic)?!!" (READ FULL STORY HERE)

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan wrote, “Genocide is at the doorstep. It’s not just on Muslims (and Dalits) to fend for themselves. Progressive well-meaning Hindus will have to call out the hate within, demand accountability & force action! Your silent disassociation is meaningless.”

Sharing the video, Swara wrote, “Shameful state of affairs” In another tweet, she shared the same video and wrote, “Bhediye.” "“Sherni..ek aurat ko yeh jhund me kutte nahi dara sakte," said Ali Goni.

Actress Nupur Joshi, who is known for featuring in shows like 'Rakhi', 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', shared her strong views on the Karnataka hijab controversy. She feels the education system shouldn't be painted or discriminated in the name of religion.

She said: "If today our youth is fighting among themselves in the name of religion, then we need to think how poorly we are educated. Education always helps us to grow and adopt the behaviour of respect and independence. The Karnataka hijab row is actually putting a question on the mentality of we Indians."

She in fact took to her social media account to share the importance of students' freedom in all aspects.

The actress wrote: "I feel education shouldn't be painted in the name of burqa or bhagwas. We should be encouraged to have a uniform way through the learning experience. Students are the building blocks of our society. They should have a free mind, a logical one to pursue their interests. Nowhere the veins of religious or communal distress should come in way."

Filmmaker Onir wrote, "Silence to this is same as being a collaborator" while Richa Chadha had written, "Raise your sons better! A bunch of ugly, cowards attacking a lone woman in a pack and feeling proud of it ? WHAT LOSERS! Shameful. They'll be jobless, more frustrated and penniless in a few years. What poor upbringing! No sympathy, no redemption for them (sic)"

Kamal Haasan tweeted, "What is happening in Karnataka is provoking unrest. A religious poison wall is being erected among the students who are not lying. What is happening in the neighbouring state beyond the single wall should not come to Tamil Nadu. It is time for the progressive forces to be more careful (sic)."

Meanwhile, it all started after Muskan Khan, a second-year B. Com student of Mandya's pre-University College, Karnataka, was heckled by a group of students wearing saffron stoles on Tuesday for entering a college in Karnataka's Mandya wearing a burqa. When they started shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' in loud voices, Muskan responded by yelling 'Allah-hu-Akbar'