Harrdy Sandhu can't wait for '83' to open its innings in theatres

Kabir Khan's directorial '83' is one of the most talked about and awaited Hindi films. Actor-singer Harrdy Sandhu, who will be seen playing the role of former cricketer Madan Lal in the upcoming sports biography, says seeing the release of the movie getting delayed every few months impacts all. The Ranveer Singh starrer has been pushed several times due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It was first slated to release in April 2020. It later got pushed to June 2021, but again got delayed.

In a chat with IANS on his 35th birthday, Harrdy talked about '83'.

"We've put in so much hard-work and love into '83', and seeing its release delayed every few months does impact all of us but we also understand it's for the safety of our fans."

The singer-actor added: "We want our audience to enjoy every second of the movie and if we have to wait for it a little longer until operations return to their regular capacity, it doesn't upset us at all."

'83' traces the story of India's first ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983 under the leadership of former Indian captain Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer.

Harrdy strongly believes that the film deserves a theatrical release.

"Speaking on my own behalf, I believe '83' deserves a theatrical release. The folks at Reliance Entertainment and the movie director Kabir Khan will be in a better position to give you an exact release date," he said.

Harrdy, whose real name is Hardavinder Singh, released his first song 'Tequilla Shot' in 2012. He gained immense popularity with his number 'Soch', which was even recreated for Akshay Kumar's film 'Airlift' in 2016.

What does he like more, acting or singing?

"I am a former cricketer who became a singer by profession and an actor by chance!" he concluded.