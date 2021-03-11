Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANA/AJAYDEVGN/ANUPAMKHER Happy Mahashivratri 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher to Ajay Devgn, B'Town stars pour in wishes for fans

Today ie Thursday marks the celebration of Mahashivratri or the great night of Lord Shiva. The festival is celebrated with great zeal by Hindus all across the globe. Also known as Padmarajarathri, the festival marks the wedding day of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati. People on this day observe fast, chant shlokas and mantras, visit temples to please the supreme God. It is generally celebated on the 13th night/14th day of the Maagha or Phalguna month of the Hindu calendar. People on this day share greetings and wishes with each other. Since it is an important day, how could Bollywood stay behind in wishing their fans and followers. From Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut to Sunny Deol, celebs took to social media to Thursday and poured in wishes on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri 2021.

Ajay Devgn shared a snippet from his film Shivaay and wrote, "ना आदि ना अंत है उसका। वो सबका, न इनका उनका। वही शून्य है, वही इकाई। जिसके भीतर बसा शिवायः। ओम नमः शिवाय #Mahashivratri."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher alongside a picture of Lord Shiva wrote, "महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर आप सभी को शुभकामनाएं।जय भोलेनाथ।जय शिवशंकर।ओम नमः शिवाय।"

Raveen Tandon shared wishes and wrote, "#shivratri आप सभी को महाशिवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं ।"

South star Sudheer Babu tweeted, "Happy #MahaShivaratri everyone the essence of this festival lead us to a path of greatness and happiness."

Sunny Deol wrote, "#महाशिवरात्रि_की_हार्दिक_शुभकामनाएं #महाशिवरात्रि #हर_हर_महादेव"

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "महाशिवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएँ #महाशिवरात्रि #Mahashivratri."