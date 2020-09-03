Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHAKAPOOR Happy birthday Shakti Kapoor: Check out the famous scenes of Bollywood’s funniest villain

The presence of a villain in Bollywood has been as important as a main hero. As they say the protagonist isn’t a hero until he faces a villain. While most of the people are in awe of the main leads and appreciate them, there are many antagonists who have made their mark in the industry. Even though they are hated or shown disgust, they still enjoy a good number of fan following all thanks to their different style and dialogue delivery. And one such name is Shakti Kapoor.

He is one such villain who has been appreciated by the audiences for his evil roles and comic timing. Be it Nandu from Raja Babu or Batuknath Lalanprasad Maalpani aka Balma from Chalbaaz, the actor was loved in each of the characters he has played. Kapoor has also been one of the favourites amongst the mimicry artists because of the unforgettable characters he chose to play. The actor has worked in more than 700 movies and has been entertaining his fans for more than 30 years now. As the actor turns 68 today, here we bring you some of his iconic scenes which made his films a lot more happening. Take a look:

Born in Delhi on September 3, 1952, Shakti Kapoor started his journey in Bollywood as a villain. However, over time, he won hearts and made a special place in the hearts of the audience ace for himself with his negative and comic roles. He has been most active and gained fame during the 80s and 90s after he teamed up with actor Asrani and Kader Khan for the comical or evil team in over 100 films. He also participated in the Indian reality show Bigg Boss in 2011.

Talking about his personal life Shakti Kapoor is married to Shivangi Kolhapure and is father to actors Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage