Image Source : TWITTER/ALLU ARJUN Happy birthday megastar Chiranjeevi: Allu Arjun, Samantha Prabhu, Mahesh Babu & others extend warm wishes

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated his 66th birthday today (Sunday). Chiranjeevi, born as Siva Sankara Vara Prasad began his acting career with Punadirallu in 1978, but Pranam Khareedu turned out to be the first film that was released in theatres. One of the most loved actors of Tollywood received a lot of love from his fans on the special occasion. Many celebrities including Allu Arjun, Samantha Prabhu, Vamshi Paidipally, Sudheer Babu and others took to social media to wish the star.

Actress Samantha Prabhu took to Twitter and shared an unseen picture with the actor. She wrote, "Wishing the one and only @KChiruTweets a very very happy birthday. Spending just a few hours with you sir has made a life long impression for sure..Master of everything."

Actor Allu Arjun penned a heartfelt note along with a throwback picture with the megastar. Allu tweeted, "Many many happy returns of the day to my and our one and only MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI garu . #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi."

Actor Sudheer Babu tweeted, "Happy Birthday Megastar @KChiruTweets sir ... Asking nothing but decades of more king size entertainment from you Hugging face Thank you for the continuous support."