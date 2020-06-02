Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam: Saathiya to Guru, 5 Bollywood movies by ace filmmaker that are pure gold

If there's one filmmaker who has walked down the unconventional path to show the true beauty of cinema, it's none other than living legend Mani Ratnam. Be it in Hindi, Tamil or Malayalam, his films have always set a bar in Indian cinema. He began his career as a director through the 1983 Kannada film Pallavi Anupallavi starring Anil Kapoor. The idea behind joining the film industry came when he got fed up with watching sub-standard Tamil films. Born on June 2, 1955, as Gopala Ratnam Subramaniam, Mani Ratnam is touted as Salman Rushdie of Indian cinema who has touched all the aspects of films. Admired as one of the most magnificent and progressive filmmakers of his time, Mani Ratnam is celebrating his 63rd birthday today. And on the occasion, let's have a look at 5 Bollywood films that ruled our hearts.

1. Dil Se

Dil Se starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta was Mani Ratnam's third film in the trilogy of terror movies. Not just numerous accolades, it even won two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards.

2. Saathiya

A simple romantic movie featuring Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji touched our hearts not just with the story but also with the music. You won't mind watching it again and again.

3. Yuva

The 2004 film based on students in politics featured Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn and did a commendable business in Mumbai compared to other parts of India.

4. Guru

Released in the year 2007, Guru starred Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and was based on the story of Dhirubhai Ambani. The film released in Tamil and Telugu as well titled 'Guru' and 'Gurukanth' respectively.

5. Roja

The patriotic love story starring Aravind Swamy and Madhoo represented human relationships and terrorism. It also marked the debut of popular composer AR Rahman who won the National Award for his marvelous compositions.

Happy Birthday, Mani Ratnam!

