Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DARSHAN_OFFL Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Kamal Haasan to Prithviraj Sukumaran, celebs pour heartfelt wishes

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil celebrated his 39th birthday today. On the occasion, actors Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Darshan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others poured in their wishes for the actor. Faasil’s wife and actor-producer Nazriya Nazim took to Instagram to wish her husband on his special day. She shared a photo with Faasil in which the latter is out of focus. She quipped, "Happy birthday to the man who likes to always be in out of focus!Hope all ur dreams come true Shanu ! To the most kind one I know...Happy happy birthday!", she added.

Kamal Haasan also wished Fahadh on Twitter.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is directing him in Vikram, tweeted, “Wishing you a wonderful birthday and a fantastic year ahead. #FahadhFaasil Sparkles #happybirthdayfafa.”

Kannada actor Darshan tweeted a photo of himself with the actor and wrote, “Happy birthday #FahadhFaasil bro. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead #HappyBirthdayFahadhFaasil."

Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, "Happy birthday Shanu! May you continue to discover your craft and be as awesome an artist as you are forever! #FahadFazil."

Also read: TKSS: Krushna Abhishek pokes fun at Sudesh Lehri, jokes about ₹1 crore loan as they begin shoot | WATCH

The son of filmmaker Fazil, Fahadh is a National Film Award-winning actor who has given praiseworthy performances in films like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Kumbalangi Nights, Artist among others.

On the work front,