Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Jannat to Gangster, 5 best films of the versatile actor

From being dubbed as Bollywood's 'serial kisser' to being known as one of the most versatile actors of the industry, actor Emraan Hashmi has evolved for the good. He has never shied away from experimenting and has played a number of roles are it that of a playboy in Murder to portraying an ardent lover in Hamari Adhuri Kahani. On his 43rd birthday, what would be better than to recall some of his best films? This is why we are here with a list of five of Emraan Hashmi's best movies and shows that everyone can enjoy even today.

1. The Dirty Picture

Based on the life of south Indian actor Silk Smitha, the film is full of "entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment." It is a treat for cinema lovers with two very sophisticated actors like Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

2. Ek Thi Daayan

When it comes to horror films with a desi twist to it, 'Ek Thi Daayan' is the perfect pick. The film narrates the story of Indian paranormal figure of Daayan(witch). Hashmi plays the role of a magician in love with a witch.

3. Jannat

A crime romance flick by senior director Mahesh Bhatt, 'Jannat' will always be remembered for Emraan Hashmi's iconic proposal scene which is undoubtedly every girl's dream. A second instalment to the film was also made with a similar theme.

4. Gangster

One of the initial movies of Emraan's career, the film narrates the love story of a gangster (Shiney Ahuja) while Hashmi portrays the role of a policeman chasing him.

5. Once Upon a Time in Mumbai

Another edge-of-the-seat thriller by Hashmi is 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' which is based on the lives of Mumbai-based underworld gangsters Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim.

Hashmi will last opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan in 'Chehre.' Next up he will be seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai 3.'