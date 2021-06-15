Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/GEETABASRA Geeta Basra's surprise baby shower was all about zoom call, adorable cake featuring sleepy Harbhajan Singh

Geeta Basra and her cricketer-husband Harbhajan Singh are currently awaiting the birth of their second baby. The actress is super active on social media where she keeps on sharing pictures and videos from her pregnancy phase. Sailing in the same boat, she posted pictures from her surprise baby shower which was arranged by her friends with the help of her husband. While the COVID-19 pandemic is still on, everyone decided to join the couple in the celebration virtually. The photos show Geeta wearing a blue bardot polka-dotted dress standing in front of big wooden letters spelling 'baby' with the help of pink and blue balloons. What caught everyone's attention was the cute cake that had likenesses of Harbhajan and Geeta lying in bed with their daughter and yet-to-be-born kid on it.

Speaking about Harbhajan, he opted for a casual outfit including-- a navy blue long-sleeved T-shirt with cargo pants and a cap. While their daughter Hinaya was seen in a cute baby blue coloured attire. Alongside the pictures, the mommy-to-be Geeta wrote, "My girls are the best! What a beautiful and sweetest virtual baby shower surprise! Don’t know what I would do without you all but you all made me feel so special and cheered me up.. during such times it’s when you miss each other the most of not being able to celebrate such moments together and so many special celebrations missed out on..

but you girls really out did yourselves! All sitting across different parts of the world thank God for digital platforms that keep us connected! Thank you my loves and I’m so blessed to have you in my life! and hubby @harbhajan3 well done on being such a good accomplice! @ruby_basra @shanu84 @sunishine88 @ayshabari @rina_malah."

Adorable, right?

Speaking about Harbhajan and Geeta, the two of them got married on October 29, 2015, in Jalandhar and now have a four-year-old daughter whom they welcomed in 2016. The announcement of their second pregnancy was made in March revealing that the expected date is in July 2021.

Meanwhile, check out some more pictures of the duo here:

On the professional front, Geeta made her debut in the industry with the 2006 movie Dil Diya Hai. She went on to feature in films like The Train and Zila Ghaziabad. Her last screen appearance was in Punjabi movie Lock.