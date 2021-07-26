Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GEETA BASRA Geeta Basra, husband Harbhajan Singh name their newborn Jovan Veer Singh Plaha. See pic

Star couple Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra have named their son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha. On Monday, Geeta took to her Instagram account and shared the first picture of her newborn baby. In the image, Geeta and Harbhajan's first child, Hinaya, can be seen holding her little brother in her arms. However, the face of Jovan is kept hidden. "Introducing Heer ka Veer. Jovan Veer Singh Plaha," she captioned the post.

Netizens showered Geeta and Harbhajan with loads of love and best wishes. "Congratulations. Jovan sounds so cool," a user commented. "So cute. God bless you all," another one wrote.

Harbhajan announced the birth of his son on July 10 with a heartfelt note on Instagram. “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full. Our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers for their constant love and support.”

The couple had announced the pregnancy in March this year. Sharing a few pictures on Instagram Geeta wrote, "Coming soon.. July 2021." The picture showed Harbhajan, their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha, and Geeta posing together. Hinaya held a T-shirt which said: "Soon to be a big sister."

Harbhajan and Geeta tied the knot in 2015. Their daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha was born in 2016.

