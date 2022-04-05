Tuesday, April 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Gauri Khan is shooting with Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra and fans want to know what it is

Gauri Khan is shooting with Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra and fans want to know what it is

Gauri Khan is shooting for something interesting and the entrepreneur who is married to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh has been keeping her fans on their toes with the latest updates. She has posted photos with Kabir Khan, Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 05, 2022 19:00 IST
Gauri Khan, Farah Khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURI KHAN

Gauri Khan, Farah Khan

After Gauri Khan’s cryptic Instagram story with Farah Khan, she has put up an Instagram post with filmmaker Kabir Khan. Gauri’s post’s caption hints that the two are working together on an interesting “design” leaving the fans everywhere wondering what's happening! One may not know a whole lot about this yet but one thing so far, it is clear that Gauri is joining forces with names like Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, Manish Malhotra and Mirchi for something novel.

Gauri has also been sharing photos from her shoots. In a post featuring Kabir Khan, entrepreneur and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri wrote, "Reminiscing about the good old Delhi days @kabirkhankk …The exciting design show coming soon!!"

Before this, she posted some photos with choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan. All praise for her, Gauri wrote, "Never a dull moment hanging with Farah… Love her cinema and her humour!" 

India Tv - Gauri Khan, Farah Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURI KHAN

Gauri Khan, Farah Khan

Gauri also treated her fans to some pictures with fashion designer, couturier, costume stylist, and filmmaker Manish Malhotra.  "To create, execute, or construct .. coming up …an interesting design project," she captioned the post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Gauri also treated her fans to a stunning photo of Shah Rukh Khan from his upcoming film Pathaan. "Loving the Pathaan vibe," she wrote for the photo which has the 56-year-old actor looking fierce while posing shirtless and showcasing his chiselled abs. The actor returns with his signature bun look for 'Pathaan'.

'Pathaan' will mark Shah Rukh's comeback to movies after almost four years. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News