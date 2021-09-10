Gauahar Khan takes on BTS' Permission to Dance challenge, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gauahar takes on BTS' Permission to Dance challenge

K-pop band BTS' 'Permission to Dance Challenge' has been going viral on the internet lately. Actress Gauhar Khan is the most recent Indian celebrity to take on the challenge. She shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen flaunting some killer moves to the beats of the group's latest song. Dressed in a checked shirt and a pair of high-waist jeans, leaving her hair loose, the actress performs the hook step of the song.

Gauahar Khan wrote, "#weDontneedPermissionToDance. Agree????? Let your soul dance ! @preeti_simoes seeee love the top ! Thank you! @mdalimirajkar thank u for the lovely shoes."

TS released its 'Permission to Dance Challenge' on Friday on YouTube. During a video conversation with Chris Martin, BTS thanked the participants of the challenge. The Permission to Dance Challenge is a compilation of videos submitted by BTS fans dancing on their songs. "We want to thank everyone who took part in our Permission to Dance Challenge. Each and every one of the videos you uploaded were really so precious. This is our gift from BTS to all of you for letting your creative side shine bright, so please enjoy!"

The BTS band took to Twitter and announced, "it's time! @bts_bighit is on #RELEASED on YT right now tune in before the premiere of the #PermissiontoDance challenge #YouTubeShorts video."

BTS also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet - composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook co-writes and co-produces much of their own output. Originally a hip-hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres.