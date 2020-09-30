From 'village clown' to sitting in front rows of top fashion shows, Kangana Ranaut recalls her journey

Image Source : TWITTER/@TEAMKANGANA Kangana Ranaut recalls her journey with the throwback pictures

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. Not just for her stellar performances, the actress is known as a fashion icon and steals the show in every public appearance. On Wednesday, Kangana went down the memory lane and shared pictures from her childhood when she used to dress up. The actress revealed that she used to wear ornaments and cut her own hair and was often laughed at in her childhood. However, later she earned a place in the front rows of the top fashion shows.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression."

When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EHW6wUZnNi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 30, 2020

Earlier, when the actress completed 1 million followers on Twitter, she shared a special video for her fans donning a traditional Manipuri outfit called Phanek. Kangana urged her followers to opt for Indian fashion for making a statement. Kangana Ranaut said that our Fashion choices are highly inspired by the European style of clothing while our own culture has a variety of styles to take inspiration from. She captioned the video saying, "Fashion should be inclusive but what is the point of including others and excluding our own? True meaning of Nationalism is Nation first, our own first, also big cheers to my twitter family of 1 million" She also shared some beautiful pictures flaunting the Manipuri outfit.

Fashion should be inclusive but what is the point of including others and excluding our own? True meaning of Nationalism is Nation first, our own first, also big cheers to my twitter family of 1 million ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zQw1nfrz8B — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

Smile or not to smile ? Which is more appealing? pic.twitter.com/FQXzCXtfQV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has served notices to her neighbours. The actress claimed the BMC has threatened to demolish the houses of her neighbours if they support her. The actress took to her Twitter to voice her allegations against the BMC. "Today @mybmc has served notices to all my neighbors, @mybmc had threatened them to socially isolate me, they were told if they supported me they would break their houses as well. My neighbors have not said anything against Maharashtra government please spare their houses," tweeted Kangana.

Today @mybmc has served notices to all my neighbors, @mybmc had threatened them to socially isolate me, they were told if they supported me they would break their houses as well. My neighbors have not said anything against Maharashtra government please spare their houses 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

Days after tension started between Kangana and the Shiv Sena government, on September 9, the BMC demolished parts of the actress' office in Bandra citing illegal construction. The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court. Kangana subsequently tweeted photographs of her demolished office building calling it a "rape" of her "dreams, confidence, self-respect and future".

