FIFA World Cup 2022: Shah Rukh Khan to Arjun Kapoor, celebrities root for Messi ahead of finals

FIFA World Cup 2022: The world has glued its eyes on the much-awaited match between Argentina and France and so have our loving Bollywood celebrities. From Shah Rukh Khan to Arjun Kapoor, celebrities have already taken sides of their favorite team. The B-town's biggie, SRK was asked on Twitter about which team he would be supporting. A fan asked him, “Who are you supporting in World Cup final tomorrow #AskSRK” In response, the actor said, “Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also”.

Read his reply here:

Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMSRKShah Rukh Khan's Twitter reply

Arjun Kapoor who is an avid sports lover, also took to his Instagram handle and extended his support to Lionel Messi-led team, Argentina, who will be facing France for the winners' trophy. Arjun posted a short video clip of himself, holding jersey number 10, belonging to the Argentina captain. The actor captioned it, “Rooting for you tonight @leomessi cause no one deserves this one more than you! All hail the G.O.A.T! #LeoMessi.”

The heartthrob of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan also shared his excitement for the finals today. He shared photos where he donned the Argentina jersey, made it clear who is he rooting for. Sharing the post, he asked his fans, “For the love of the game @fifaworldcup who u rooting for?”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is all set to witness the nail-biting match live as he will be flying to Qatar. He treated his fans to a glimpse of his boarding pass from a flight. The post read, “Football is Passion #Finals.”

