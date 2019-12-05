Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar can't keep their eyes off each other. Check latest photo

Farhan Akhtar shared an Instagram post with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar's love affair with Shibani Dandekar has been the talk of the town ever since the two started dating each other. The couple often is seen making appearance on each other's Instagram and expressing their love for each other publicly. On Thursday, the couple share identical pictures on their Instagram. Farhan's caption for the picture also revealed the reason behind their ever so charming smile. Sharing the picture, Farhan wrote, "Who needs a toothpaste brand when we have each other. Shibani Dandekar, you make me smile."

The couple looks absolutely in love as they look into each other’s eyes with a smile. Have a look:

Farhan and Shibani are believed to be dating each other for a year now. The couple never shies away from PDA and often shares posts and pictures featuring each other.

Before dating Shibani, Farhan was married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabnani but the couple parted ways in 2016 after being married for 16 years. Farhan and Adhuna are proud parents of two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

On the work front, Farhan will be next seen teaming up with his Bhaag Milkha Bhaag director Rakesh Om Prakash Mehra for yet another sports drama film titled Toofan. Farhaan will be seen playing the role of a boxer in the film and he has even undergone special training sessions to look perfect in his role as a professional boxer. Farhan’s last release The Sky Is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim could not perform well at the box office despite getting a thumbs up from critics.