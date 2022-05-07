Saturday, May 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Fire breaks out at LIC office in Mumbai's Vile Parle; no casualty reported
  • Terrorists fired at and critically injured a Policeman in Srinagar
  • IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Odisha till May 10 as east coast braces for cyclone
  • Chittorgarh explosives recovery case: NIA conducts searches at 11 locations in MP
  • Price of 14.2 kg Domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50 with effect from today. The domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 999.50/cylinder
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Farhan Akhtar all set for MCU debut, to appear in upcoming series 'Ms. Marvel'

Farhan Akhtar all set for MCU debut, to appear in upcoming series 'Ms. Marvel'

Farhan Akhtar is all set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he will be making his debut with Disney+ series Ms Marvel. Iman Vellani, Anjali Bhimani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur among several others are also a part of the series.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2022 12:24 IST
Farhan Akhtar
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS

Details regarding Farhan's character are under wraps,

Highlights

  • Ms Marvel will tell the story of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani)
  • Ms Marvel made first appearance in 2014
  • Kamala is the first Muslim superhero of MCU

Actor, director, screenwriter, singer and producer, Farhan Akhtar, joins the Marvel family with 'Ms. Marvel’, Disney Plus’s upcoming series. The multi-hyphenate will be a part of the series which introduces Iman Vellani and also includes names like Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

While details of Farhan’s role in the series are under wraps at the moment, it is said that the star will be making guest appearances on the show that promises to be just as impactful.

'Ms. Marvel' is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. Previously, Marvel unveiled the official trailer of the Disney+ Hotstar's series. 

Ms. Marvel is set to premiere on June 8 and introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey city. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

Also read: Anjali Bhimani joins 'Ms Marvel' series; know all about show featuring Marvel's first Muslim character

Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha are also a part of 'Ms. Marvel',

Mothers Day 2022
Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News