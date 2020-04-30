Farewell Rishi Kapoor: Actor's funeral to be held at Mumbai's Chandanwadi crematorium

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who was diagnosed with cancer in the year 2018 passed away at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. The actor was admitted to the hospital after the complaint of ill health. The statement by Kapoor family stated, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last." The Mulk actor is survived by his daughter Riddhima, son Ranbir Kapoor, and wife Neetu. His last rites will be performed at Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi on Thursday from 4 pm to 5 pm. His daughter Riddhima who stays in Delhi has been given a movement pass by the Delhi Police to attend the funeral.

The funeral was on hold as the family was waiting for a close family member. She will fly down to Mumbai by 3 pm to attend father's last rites amid COVID-19 lockdown in the country. Other arrangements are being made by the family. Family members Neetu, son Ranbir, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rajeev Kapoor are in the hospital. Not only this but Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt also reached the hospital to be there with the family in this difficult time. After Riddhima's arrival, the mortal remains of Rishi Kapoor will be taken to the crematorium.

Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September 2019 after recovering. Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to the hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalized in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.

The chocolate boy of the Bollywood industry was known for the romantic roles which he played in 92 films between 1973 and 2000. He was part of hit films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar, Sargam, Karz, Bol Radha Bol, and others. His last Bollywood film was Emraan Hashmi's The Body and he recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also featuring Deepika Padukone.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage