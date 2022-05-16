Farah Khan REVEALS she once had a crush on Chunky Panday: I am glad that nothing happened between us

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAH KHAN CHUNKY PANDAY Farah Khan and Chunky Panday

Choreographer-director Farah Khan, who is the Friday Special host of the popular TV and OTT show 'The Khatra Khatra Show', recently revealed that she had a crush on actor Chunky Panday. For the Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa-led interactive comedy game show's finale episode, Farah invited Ananya to join the 'Khatra Khatra' brigade alongside other television celebrities. In a shocking confession during the episode, Farah admitted to Ananya Panday about having a crush on her father.

In a rib-tickling banter, Farah Khan, who harboured a crush on Chunky during the 1990s, revealed that she befriended Chunky's wife Bhavana Panday, just to work with her husband and then-boyfriend Chunky Panday, in the film 'Housefull'.

Laughter ensued as she further told Ananya, "After working with him (Chunky), I am glad that nothing happened between us." Farah jokingly added, "I also thanked Bhavana for getting married to him!" ALSO READ: Bharti Singh apologises after being accused of hurting religious sentiments, says 'haven't mentioned...'

Farah Khan and Chunky Panday's social media banter

Recently, Farah Khan and Chunky Panday indulged in a fun banter on Instagram after the latter accused her of 'overacting.' In the video, Farah can be seen cracking a joke as she gets her makeup done. Sharing the video Ananya Panday captioned the post, "50 rupya kaat overacting ke always the funnest time with @farahkhankunder." ALSO READ: Post-mortem of Bengali TV actress Pallavi Dey hints at suicide. Family alleges foul play

Suddenly, Farah walks into the room jokingly announcing that Ananya has won a National Award for her film, "Khaali Peeli". Ananya bursts into happiness and starts celebrating with her team including her stylist Tanya Ghavri. But Farah puts an end in between with her father Chunky's dialogue, "I am a joking". Hearing this, the celebration stops and Ananya eventually bursts into laughter. Take a look

About 'The Khatra Khatra Show'

The show, which airs from Monday to Friday, is available to stream at 7:00 pm on Voot and 11:00 pm on Colors. It is an Indian comedy game show series starring Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa along with Farah Khan being a Friday special host that is digitally available only on Voot.

(With IANS inputs)