Bharti Singh apologises after being accused of hurting religious sentiments, says 'haven't mentioned...'

Bharti Singh's old video with friend Jasmin Bhasin has landed her in trouble. The clip of comedian-actress making fun of beards and mustaches has been going viral, with many accusing her of hurting religious sentiments. People claimed that the jokes Bharti made were disrespectful toward the Sikh community. Reacting to the claims in a new post, Bharti clarified that her intentions were not to hurt any community. Also, she apologised for the same and requested everyone to not misjudge her wordings.

Bharti Singh issues apology

After facing backlash, Bharti shared a video message on her Instagram handle. She said "There's a video that's been going viral from the last 3 to 4 days claiming that I have made fun of 'daadi mooch'. I have seen the video repeatedly and request people to watch it too as I have not said anything against any religion or caste. I have not mentioned any religion or mocked any Punjabi or what problems happen when you keep 'daadi mooch'."

"I was doing comedy with my friend but if it has hurt the sentiments of any section, I apologise with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, I was born in Amritsar and I'd always respect it. I am a proud Punjabi, too," she added.

In the caption, Bharti asked people to forgive her for hurting their feelings. "Main comedy karti hoon logo ko khush karne ke liye na ki kisi ka dil dukhane ke liye .agar meri kisi baat se koi hurt hua ho tho maaf kar dena aapni behan samjh ke. #punjabi #proudpunjabi #love #respect," she wrote

Bharti Singh's viral video

In the viral video, Bharti was seen talking to actor Jasmin Bhasin, when she said, "Dhadhi mooch kyu nahi chahiye. Dhadhi mooch ke bade fayede hote hain. Dudh piyo, aise dhadi munh mein daalo, sewaiyon ka taste aata hai. Mere kaafi friends logo ki shaadi hui hai na, jinki itni itni dhaadi hai, saara din dhadi mein se jue nikalti rehti hai (what's wrong with beards and mustaches, they have many benefits. Drink milk, and then put the beard in your mouth, you will be able to taste sewaiyaan. Many of my friends have gotten married to men with long beards, and spend the entire day removing lice from them)."