Farah Khan hides double chin with her hair, shares hilarious video grooving to Aishwarya Rai's song

Farah Khan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Every now and then we see her posting pictures and videos of not just herself but also her children. Yet again, she did the same when she shared a video in which she can be seen posing, flaunting her new hair colour with light brown highlights. For those unversed, the filmmaker-choreographer rang in her birthday on January 9 and got new hair highlights she got for her birthday. And this is what she showed off through a hilarious video in which she was seen hiding her double chin with her tresses. In the background, one can hear Aishwarya Rai and Chandrachur Singh's song 'Haaye Mera Dil' from 'Josh.'

In the caption, she wrote, "When u get highlights frm @kantamotwani as a birthday gift! n u can use ur hair to cover ur double chin too." Have a look at the same here:

Her friends and fellow members of the film fraternity poured in fun-filled comments. "Uffffff," actor Sonu Sood commented. Farah quipped, "@sonu_sood dekha tum log ne meri kadar nahi ki." "Happy Belated birthday Farah. Love u loads," Preity Zinta added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah Khan is in talks to helm superstar Rajesh Khanna's biopic based on Gautam Chintamani's bestseller, 'Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna'.