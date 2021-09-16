Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BADSHAH Fans go gaga over Badshah's throwback photo from his engineering college days. Seen yet?

Rapper-singer Badshah has been impressing us with his peppy songs in various albums as well as Bollywood films. No wedding or party is complete without his songs. Everyone wait for a new track and similar is the excitement around his social media posts. He is quite active on public platforms like Instagram and share videos and pictures for for his followers. Yet again, he surprised everyone on the occasion of Engineers' Day when he shared a throwback picture of himself from his college days. He was seen dressed up in a black blazer over a pink shirt and posed with a friend in his engineering college in Chandigarh.

Alongside the picture, Badshah wrote in the caption, "Happy engineer’s day. I know kal tha. But wo engineering student kya jo time ka paband ho. Engineering ko wo 4 saal (I know it was yesterday. But engineering students do not follow the restrictions of time. Those four years of engineering)."

Have a look at the same here:

As soon as he shared the same, his fans went gaga and started commenting on his looks. A person wrote, "Oh damn," while another one commented, "fab." A user said, "@badboyshah I never knew badshah is an engineer. But now I can relate the type of songs he makes to prove it. Btw me an engineer too." There were others who wanted to know when this picture was taken.

Speaking about Badshah, he studied civil engineering before entering into the music industry. Speaking about the same, he told Hindustan Times in year 2015, "I went to St. Stephen’s for one month, but then later joined an engineering college in Chandigarh. After my education, I had a job as well. Helmet pehen ke jaata tha main site par."

He continued, "Thankfully, I got my chance at music and there was no looking back. Now, I say that I was always a musician who happened to be a civil engineer. I only wanted to do something in music."

Meanwhile, Badshah is all set to share some interesting anecdotes and spicy comments as he appears as a special guest this weekend on 'Zee Comedy Show'. His last song was 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' with Aastha Gill.

Badshah has given a number of hit songs like-- Saturday Saturday, Kar Gayi Chull, Wakhra Swag, Mercy and Buzz.